Terence Nombembe to be head of investigations in judicial state-capture inquiry

On Wednesday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced the appointment of six officials who will sit on the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, which he will head.

Zondo said the head of investigations would be former auditor-general and South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) CEO, Terence Nombembe.

He said Nombembe would lead a team of investigators who would be multi-disciplined so as to cope with the type of probe the commission needed to conduct. Saica had seconded Nombembe to the commission. Zondo has appointed Paul Pretorius SC as the head of the commission’s legal team. Pretorius has been an SC since 1994.

Zondo said the inquiry would have a large number of advocates and attorneys assisting the commission and would be brought in in stages. Advocate Vincent Maleka, who has been a senior counsel for 16 years and has served as an acting judge, will form part of the legal team.

Another member will be Leah Gcabashe, who has been an advocate for about 20 years. Gcabashe is the vice-chair of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates and is a former member of the Judicial Service Commission and has also served as an acting judge.

Also on the team is Advocate Thandi Norman. She is chair of the Advocates for Transformation in KwaZulu-Natal and has served as an acting judge in the High Court.

The commission of inquiry will look into malfeasance in which high-profile politicians, including former president Jacob Zuma, have been implicated.

Regulations for the inquiry were published in the Government Gazette in February, giving Zondo the legal powers to start the proceedings. The scope of the commission was gazetted in January, but its work could not start until Zuma signed the regulations.

Zondo’s powers have been proclaimed in line with the wide scope former public protector Thuli Madonsela gave in her remedial action contained in her State of Capture report, published at the end of 2016.