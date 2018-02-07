Subpoena Markus Jooste!

Wiese, Steinhoff’s largest shareholder and the man whose relationship with Jooste goes back to the 1980s, described the revelations of apparent fraud as a "bolt from the blue" that plunged the company into "absolute turmoil".

It’s no exaggeration: 85% was wiped from the company’s market value, banks withdrew their credit lines and millions vanished from pension funds across SA.

But facing a sceptical audience who couldn’t understand how the board members had failed to detect an enormous fraud under their noses, Wiese said it was "almost impossible" to detect fraud in such a sprawling enterprise.

Asked how the public could trust such a board, Wiese’s reply was that "if you’d ever served on the boards of these huge companies, employing literally hundreds of thousands of people in 33 different jurisdictions, you’d have some understanding [of] how it’s possible to be defrauded in the way that is alleged in this instance".

In what was a remarkable bit of footwork, Wiese sought to shift the blame for not detecting the fraud onto Steinhoff’s auditor, Deloitte. "The same auditor has been doing [the audit] for the past 10 years. So [the auditor] is admitting that it has missed things. Auditors are a company’s first line of defence," he said.

Perhaps the most revealing testimony came from Booysen, who recounted the white-knuckle morning of December 5, when he first detected the "accounting irregularities". Immediately, the board summoned Jooste to explain, asking for details of specific deals he’d done, the accounting entries and cash flows.

But Jooste didn’t arrive. Booysen said: "He did send an SMS to me as audit chairman and the content of the SMS really led me to the conclusion that that [was] confirmation of the accounting irregularities."

Though Jooste said he would make a presentation to Booysen later that day, he also failed to arrive for that. Finally, at 7.45pm, Jooste offered his resignation to Wiese.

The next day, Steinhoff told the market — and the share price tumbled 61%.

Booysen said it appears there was

"collusion" — from inside the company and outside. This suggests that if Jooste faces criminal charges (Booysen has already laid charges with the Hawks), he won’t stand alone in the dock.

But the performance of Steinhoff’s directors in parliament didn’t please everyone.

David Maynier, the DA representative on the standing committee on finance, describes it as a "frustrating day", in which parliamentarians weren’t given enough time to cross-examine Wiese and his colleagues.

"Whether Wiese could have sustained his performance, had his ‘bolt-from-the blue’ version been subjected to cross-examination, we will never know. That’s because the hearings descended into a self-inflicted shambles that was not only a national but an international embarrassment," he says.

Maynier says this is because parliamentarians were only allowed to ask two questions each to Steinhoff’s representatives. This allowed Sonn’s team to conveniently shift the blame to Jooste, making it seem he was a "corporate prime evil responsible for a massive corporate fraud all on his own".

Rather, Maynier says, it seems more likely that Jooste "must have had accomplices". The board should have known about this long before, especially considering that Jooste’s "questionable business practices and bullying of critics had been evident long before".

This bumbling performance by parliament, by not allowing for an effective account of the debacle, "let Steinhoff off the hook", says Maynier.

But the board will certainly have to account for its handling of the crisis, given that the Dutch Investors Association (VEB) and European Investors served a summons on Steinhoff on Friday on behalf of shareholders. Both the role of the board and that of the auditors are likely to come under intense scrutiny in court.