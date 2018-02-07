Subpoena Markus Jooste!
The man at the centre of the Steinhoff accounting fraud refused to account to parliament for what happened. But parliamentarians could now decide to subpoena Markus Jooste to finally answer to the public
What it means: Jooste dodged the auditors, dodged his own board and then dodged parliament
"In his absence, Jooste was painted in parliament as the man who single-handedly orchestrated a huge fraud on shareholders that was undetectable to the board. However, some feel he must have had accomplices"
It is a measure of the character of former Steinhoff’s former CEO Markus Jooste that, when called to account to parliament for his role in erasing more than R300bn from the stock market, Jooste sent a lawyer’s letter back saying "no thanks".
Jooste, aloof and gruff even before his fall from grace in December, had been dodging accountability for months.
In November, before Steinhoff’s implosion, he had dodged questions from auditing firm Deloitte about the murky European entities at the heart of "accounting irregularities" at the company. Then he dodged Steinhoff’s board when it asked him to explain. When he could hide no more, he quit.
Last week, three parliamentary committees summoned the company’s directors, as well as Jooste, to explain what had happened. While Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn, her predecessor Christo Wiese, and audit committee chair Steve Booysen pitched up, Jooste declined. His lawyer, Callie Albertyn, said he wouldn’t be coming because he is "no longer a director or employee of Steinhoff".
The hyper-technical excuse didn’t wash with the politicians.
Yunus Carrim, chair of parliament’s standing committee on finance, tells the Financial Mail he is furious about Jooste thumbing his note at the institution.
"Obviously, we condemn in the strongest terms his failure to appear, and are pursuing this matter further," he says.
Carrim reveals that his committee is meeting with its lawyers to discuss issuing a subpoena to force Jooste to appear and explain what happened. But he adds that parliament "uses a subpoena as a last resort".
"We also need to ensure that [Jooste’s] appearance before the committees does not undermine the legal basis of the police investigation and the prosecution," he says.
In his absence, Jooste was painted in parliament as the man who single-handedly orchestrated a huge fraud on shareholders that was undetectable to the board.
Wiese, Steinhoff’s largest shareholder and the man whose relationship with Jooste goes back to the 1980s, described the revelations of apparent fraud as a "bolt from the blue" that plunged the company into "absolute turmoil".
It’s no exaggeration: 85% was wiped from the company’s market value, banks withdrew their credit lines and millions vanished from pension funds across SA.
But facing a sceptical audience who couldn’t understand how the board members had failed to detect an enormous fraud under their noses, Wiese said it was "almost impossible" to detect fraud in such a sprawling enterprise.
Asked how the public could trust such a board, Wiese’s reply was that "if you’d ever served on the boards of these huge companies, employing literally hundreds of thousands of people in 33 different jurisdictions, you’d have some understanding [of] how it’s possible to be defrauded in the way that is alleged in this instance".
In what was a remarkable bit of footwork, Wiese sought to shift the blame for not detecting the fraud onto Steinhoff’s auditor, Deloitte. "The same auditor has been doing [the audit] for the past 10 years. So [the auditor] is admitting that it has missed things. Auditors are a company’s first line of defence," he said.
Perhaps the most revealing testimony came from Booysen, who recounted the white-knuckle morning of December 5, when he first detected the "accounting irregularities". Immediately, the board summoned Jooste to explain, asking for details of specific deals he’d done, the accounting entries and cash flows.
But Jooste didn’t arrive. Booysen said: "He did send an SMS to me as audit chairman and the content of the SMS really led me to the conclusion that that [was] confirmation of the accounting irregularities."
Though Jooste said he would make a presentation to Booysen later that day, he also failed to arrive for that. Finally, at 7.45pm, Jooste offered his resignation to Wiese.
The next day, Steinhoff told the market — and the share price tumbled 61%.
Booysen said it appears there was
"collusion" — from inside the company and outside. This suggests that if Jooste faces criminal charges (Booysen has already laid charges with the Hawks), he won’t stand alone in the dock.
But the performance of Steinhoff’s directors in parliament didn’t please everyone.
David Maynier, the DA representative on the standing committee on finance, describes it as a "frustrating day", in which parliamentarians weren’t given enough time to cross-examine Wiese and his colleagues.
"Whether Wiese could have sustained his performance, had his ‘bolt-from-the blue’ version been subjected to cross-examination, we will never know. That’s because the hearings descended into a self-inflicted shambles that was not only a national but an international embarrassment," he says.
Maynier says this is because parliamentarians were only allowed to ask two questions each to Steinhoff’s representatives. This allowed Sonn’s team to conveniently shift the blame to Jooste, making it seem he was a "corporate prime evil responsible for a massive corporate fraud all on his own".
Rather, Maynier says, it seems more likely that Jooste "must have had accomplices". The board should have known about this long before, especially considering that Jooste’s "questionable business practices and bullying of critics had been evident long before".
This bumbling performance by parliament, by not allowing for an effective account of the debacle, "let Steinhoff off the hook", says Maynier.
But the board will certainly have to account for its handling of the crisis, given that the Dutch Investors Association (VEB) and European Investors served a summons on Steinhoff on Friday on behalf of shareholders. Both the role of the board and that of the auditors are likely to come under intense scrutiny in court.
