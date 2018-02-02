Stellenbosch residents ‘cheesed off’ after Marcus Jooste-shaped wrecking ball hits the town

As thousands gathered near Cape Town last weekend for SA’s oldest horse race, five-time owner-of-the-year Markus Jooste was nowhere to be seen. But he wasn’t forgotten.

The former CEO of Steinhoff International is at the centre of the accounting scandal that has wiped approximately $14bn off the retailer’s market value and roiled the wealthy enclave of Stellenbosch, where many prominent business leaders live, work and play. Jooste would probably have met a chilly reception at Kenilworth Racecourse this year.

"People are cheesed off," said Heather Steel, as she waited near the grandstand between races last Saturday. "He’s lost a lot of people money, a lot of pensioners too."

Jooste led an acquisition spree that turned Steinhoff into a global retailing giant, a national champion and a source of pride in Stellenbosch, home to its plush South African headquarters and one of the country’s elite universities. Surrounded by vineyards and the Helderberg and Simonsberg mountains, the town’s oak-lined streets are fringed with restaurants, boutiques and art galleries. Cape Dutch architecture points to the region’s colonial history, as does the widespread use of Afrikaans.

Signs of Steinhoff’s presence, once splashed all over town, are diminishing in the wake of the scandal, in some cases almost overnight. The company’s sponsorship of Stellenbosch University sports teams had placed its maroon branding — which matches the school’s colours — on everything from the rugby posts at Danie Craven stadium to the score boards, tickets and athletes’ uniforms. Both Jooste and former chairperson Christo Wiese are alumni of the university.

Since Steinhoff recently withdrew that sponsorship, athletes have been forced to unstitch its emblem from their jerseys and groundsmen to take down the posters and signs that bore the company’s name. The university is even reprinting tickets to replace those with Steinhoff’s branding. Now, billboards from the rugby field lie in a dusty pile at the back of a shed, past lawn mowers and wooden work benches, while masking tape has been used to cover the company name on the stadium bridges.

Over at the cricket field, a Steinhoff sign was draped in black cloth in a last-minute effort to ensure that first-year students arriving for their official welcome by the rector wouldn’t see the name from the stadium’s seats. With the arrival of students for the start of the academic year, the town’s population of about 160,000 swells by more than 30,000.