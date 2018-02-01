The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb

During Wednesday’s proceedings, he tried to explain to increasingly sceptical and frustrated MPs why it was a bolt out of the blue.

"Steinhoff, like most groups, is hugely complicated. It operates in 33 countries and has multitudes of subsidiaries. How can management run such a company? The only way is in a decentralised fashion."

Given this decentralisation, the Steinhoff team says detecting fraud is almost impossible, especially when the CEO and some managers and external parties are involved.

Without Jooste, remarked one of the Steinhoff team on the sidelines of the hearing, it was almost impossible to know what had happened.

His disappearance from the scene of the crime has meant that international audit firm PwC had to be called in to try to piece together the accounting events of the past three years. Such is the extent of the challenge the firm has been given an open mandate without time restraints.

As the day progressed, there was a sense of increasing frustration among the MPs as it became chillingly clear there were not going to be many easy or quick victories in this battle against corporate malfeasance.

By the end of the day, it was even becoming difficult to believe that any of the directors, other than Jooste and possibly former chief financial officer Ben le Grange, could be successfully charged with even a misdemeanour.

The initial question whether the other Steinhoff directors were complicit in the "accounting irregularities" soon morphed into questions about whether or not they even knew about the irregularities.

In terms of German regulations, members of the supervisory board have such limited powers and responsibility that even not knowing might have been acceptable — or at least that is what the members of Steinhoff’s supervisory board claimed. The company has its primary listing in Frankfurt, its registered head office in Amsterdam and its operational head office in Stellenbosch, so a battle over the precise parameters of their responsibility could get dragged out in many courts for many years to come. The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu pushed to know when the Steinhoff audit committee first suspected something was wrong.

After much hesitation, committee chairman Steve Booysen said that it launched an investigation after the appearance of articles in a German magazine and on Reuters.

That led to Jooste’s SMS.