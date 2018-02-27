National

Constitutional amendment to allow land expropriation without compensation a step closer

27 February 2018 - 17:50 Bekezela Phakathi
File picture: SUPPLIED
File picture: SUPPLIED

The EFF’s push for the Constitution to be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation is a step closer to becoming reality, after the party’s motion on the matter was adopted by Parliament on Tuesday.

Despite objections by other opposition parties including the DA, the Freedom Front Plus, and Congress of the People, the draft resolution by EFF leader Julius Malema received the backing of the majority of MPs in the National Assembly.

However, the ANC, which recently resolved to back expropriation without compensation, introduced amendments to the EFF motion. One of the amendments the ANC wanted introduced was to highlight that current policy instruments of the willing-buyer, willing-seller principle “may be hindering land reform”.

In its proposed amendments on Tuesday, the party also highlighted that the government would be making use of all mechanisms at its disposal “in a manner that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken from”.

The ANC further proposed that the constitutional review committee, which has the responsibility of reviewing the Constitution annually should, if necessary, review section 25 of the Constitution or the property clause.

A total of 241 MPs voted in favour of the proposed amendments and the motion, while 83 voted against the motion and amendments.

It is now up to the constitutional review committee, which will enter into wide-ranging consultations to determine whether changes need to be made to section 25.

The ANC agreed at its conference in December to push for amendments to the Constitution that will pave the way for the government to expropriate land without compensation — a move that observers say will spook investors.

The EFF, which has long called for expropriation without compensation and for its supporters to occupy land, previously offered the ANC its 6% representation in Parliament, which would give the governing party the required two-thirds threshold to amend section 25 of the Constitution, or the property clause.

Malema said during the debate on Tuesday that the offer to the ANC still stood.

He said that the ANC seemed to be “meeting all our conditions” while the DA, with its stance on expropriation without compensation, was “drifting away from the EFF”.

The EFF would therefore propose a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip in April as a “warning shot”, Malema said.

The EFF voted for DA mayors and speakers in various metros including Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane, to ensure that the ANC was removed from power. The DA relies heavily on EFF support in these metros.

