National

STATE OF THE PROVINCE

Opposition to snub Magashule address

27 February 2018 - 06:33 Penwell Dlamini
Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Opposition parties in the Free State will boycott Premier Ace Magashule’s state of the province address on Tuesday.

The DA, the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus in the Free State legislature have taken a decision to boycott Magashule’s address‚ scheduled for Tuesday evening in Parys.

The opposition parties will also not be party to the debate on the address and the budget vote speech to be delivered later in February. The DA’s Roy Jankielsohn‚ leader of the official opposition in the legislature‚ said: "The DA cannot in good conscience add legitimacy to the premiership of a severely compromised individual.

"In addition to hosting an expensive farewell function disguised as a state of the province event‚ the Free State legislature has failed to effectively hold Magashule to account for the numerous allegations of maladministration and corruption that surround his administration.

"The people of the Free State deserve better and the DA will work towards bringing a new beginning to the province."

