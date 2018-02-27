ANC hails Ramaphosa’s consultative Cabinet reshuffle

The ANC has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s consultation with the party’s national officials and its alliance partners ahead of his Monday night announcement on his Cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa made 22 changes to the Cabinet in his first reshuffle, which included the return of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises and ANC deputy president David Mabuza as his deputy in government. In the last few Cabinet reshuffles by former president Jacob Zuma, he was criticised for not consulting on his changes in Cabinet. This particularly angered the ANC’s alliance partners, Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

"As the ANC, we particularly commend the president for having exercised this prerogative in consultation with the national officials of the ANC and our alliance partners. Undoubtedly, this act of giving due regard to the resolutions of the ANC, in the exercise of the prerogative bestowed upon the president, lays a strong foundation for greater alignment and cooperation between the ANC and its cadres deployed in government," the ANC said.

The ANC congratulated Mabuza as well the other appointed ministers and deputy ministers.

"We assure them of the organisation’s support in the execution of their duties. We extend our gratitude to all comrades who served in the immediate past Cabinet and are confident that they and their skills are not lost to the ANC. The ANC is confident that, as disciplined members of the organisation, they will continue to serve the movement and the people of SA in whatever capacity they are deployed."