Julius Malema to lead motion on expropriation of land without compensation

On Tuesday, the EFF leader will tell Parliament that an ad hoc committee should be established to review and amend section 25 of the Constitution

26 February 2018 - 10:55 Nomahlubi Jordaan
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will be in Parliament on Tuesday, to lead a motion on expropriation of land without compensation.

Eighty-five minutes have been set aside to consider the draft resolution at a plenary sitting of the National Assembly.

In the resolution‚ the party proposes that an ad hoc committee be established to review and amend section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation and that public hearings be held to canvass the views of ordinary South Africans‚ policy makers‚ civil society organisations and academics.

The ad hoc committee should‚ according to the EFF‚ comprise 11 members, six from the ANC‚ two from the DA‚ one from the EFF and two from other parties.

The party also proposes that there be "necessary constitutional amendments with regard to the kind of future land tenure regime needed‚ and to necessity of the state being a custodian of all South Africans".

In his state of the nation address two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed himself to pursuing an ANC resolution of repossessing land without compensation. But Ramaphosa also ruled out "smash and grab" antics, saying the policy would be done in a way that did not threaten food security and growth.

