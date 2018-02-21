National

Herman Mashaba refers himself to city’s ethics committee

21 February 2018 - 11:50 Claudi Mailovich
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has referred himself to the Johannesburg’s council’s ethics committee.

In a letter Mashaba wrote to council speaker Vasco da Gama on Tuesday, he requested that the ethics committee in council investigate his use of a former business associate who still works for Lephatsi Financial Services, owned by his wife Connie, to advise the city on the insourcing of its security workers.

Mashaba said in a statement that given the allegations against him, he had taken this "extraordinary measure".

"Whilst I believe I have responded to the matter sufficiently, I have committed to run the City of Johannesburg whilst holding myself to the highest ethical standards. It is time that citizens believe in their political leadership, and this can only happen when we set the bar higher," Mashaba said.

On Monday the Sowetan newspaper reported that Mashaba had appointed Akhter Deshmukh, a financial director of Lephatsi Financial Services, which is owned by his wife, Connie, to help with the financial modelling of the insourcing of the security workers.

Mashaba said in the statement released early on Wednesday morning that he has declared his financial interests, as well as that of his family.

"In the process of trying to bring dignity to our security personnel, through insourcing, I reached out to a security sector expert with the skills we needed to advise us. I did so with the full knowledge of the mayoral committee and coalition partners.

There was no conflict of interest, it was not an unsolicited bid and no advantage or benefit was derived. It was a dedicated South African willing to give of their time, free of charge, to the benefit of our city," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said he would subject himself to any investigation necessary, and that he had informed the speaker that he waived his rights to the matter being treated confidentially.

