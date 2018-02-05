National

Joburg recovers money that was fraudulently paid to attorneys

Mayor Herman Mashaba confirms that the money has been returned to the city’s coffers and hails the recovery as a victory for the city, ‘our residents and the rule of law’

05 February 2018 - 16:00 Penwell Dlamini
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
More than R800‚000 that was fraudulently paid to a firm of attorneys has been returned to the City of Johannesburg.

This was announced by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday. Mashaba said that the city’s group finance department confirmed that the money had been returned to the city’s coffers.

"This is not just a victory for the city‚ but a victory for our residents and the rule of law. This strengthens my belief in the value of ensuring that the Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS) Department be further capacitated to address the over 2‚500 cases before it. Added to this‚ I believe that GFIS should be further capacitated with its own asset forfeiture unit (AFU), which will be responsible for recovering money and assets stolen from the city.

"The AFU will ensure that funds are recouped to ensure that service delivery continues unhindered‚ especially services to the poorest and most vulnerable of our residents. We have laid charges against these employees‚ and we are on the trail of the external individuals that were a part of the syndicate to swindle money from the city to ensure that they face the full might of the law‚" Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba added that he was disappointed that there were officials in the city who were still involved in corruption.

"There will be zero tolerance for corruption and we will continue to vigorously pursue every allegation of corruption in collaboration with institutions such as the Hawks and other organisations within the criminal justice system‚" he said.

