Snap election could be a win-win move that breaks South Africa’s deadlock

The EFF, too, is struggling for relevance. This is a party that is big on theatre but very light on substance. Its recent stunt in vandalising H&M stores is a prime example. In the wake of a controversial advert, the party trashed a number of the Swedish retailer’s flagship stores. While protesting against H&M’s insensitivity was certainly warranted, the use of violence ceded the moral high ground and alienated many sympathetic to the party’s antiracist position.

The move was cynically timed to deflect attention from the ANC birthday celebrations, but was criticised for being an opportunistic publicity stunt. Far more importantly though, the ANC has effectively neutered the EFF by stripping it of its raison-d’etre. In a tactical masterstroke, the party has absorbed the three issues that made the EFF relevant – Zuma, land reform and free education. Indeed, many disillusioned middle-class voters, historically aligned with the ANC and who fled to the EFF in protest, will now be tempted to return to their natural political home.

With this in mind, tactically an early election represents a win-win for all parties within the ANC and serves as an effective conflict-mitigation strategy. Legally, the Constitution allows an early poll under section 50 and the ANC would have the parliamentary numbers to ratify such a decision. Notably, the DA and EFF have in recent times suggested they are ready for an early election, so it would be difficult for them to suddenly oppose such a decision.

That is not to say the idea would be accepted without resistance. For starters, the ANC would need to clearly demonstrate why a snap election would be beneficial for the country, rather than for its narrow party interests.

Then there are the logistical and financial stresses associated with organising a snap election which, given the state of the Independent Electoral Commission, may be all but impossible. Lastly, an early election would likely produce a lower voter turnout than previous elections, which may create a legitimacy quandary for Ramaphosa. An ANC electoral win on the back of low participation is hardly the kind of outright endorsement he needs to stamp his authority on the party.

Although there are important financial and logistical considerations to navigate, on a cost-benefit basis, the ANC could still deem it in its best interest to bring the election forward. Such a scenario would in effect mean the country would enter a holding period until the ballot — but it would remove uncertainty around Zuma’s future and may indicate sufficient directional change to catalyse the investment cycle.

The state of affairs is an indictment of the nature our politics – that a simple change in personnel is seemingly sufficient to dissociate Ramaphosa’s "new ANC" from years of mismanagement under Zuma is deeply concerning. However, it is a reality, and with the ANC showing signs of regeneration and the opposition in such a dismal state, an early election would see the ANC emerge as the big winner.

• Gopaldas is a director at Signal Risk.