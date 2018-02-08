National

Joburg will soon employ 4,000 contract security guards

08 February 2018 - 10:31 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

The City of Johannesburg says it will soon employ 4‚000 contract security workers.

Until now, the city has outsourced its security services through more than 150 contracts with service providers.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said: "The city has paid‚ on average‚ R14,000 per security guard‚ while the guards themselves received as little as R4‚500 as a salary per month.

"Our approach in this matter was to find a means of offering these contract workers the dignity of fair pay‚ stable employment and benefits available to employees of the city."

Mashaba said the city was engaged in ensuring the smooth integration of these security personnel while guaranteeing the operation’s financial sustainability.

"Due to the complexities of local government regulations‚ cases of corruption‚ contractual commitments and legal considerations‚ the time taken to implement this process has been considerable‚" Mashaba said

The city has brought in outside expertise to assist with the finalisation of the insourcing project.

In another area of service delivery in the city, contract workers disrupted refuse removal on Wednesday.

Pikitup resumed its operations following the arrest of those who had disrupted service delivery in areas including Sandton‚ Houghton and Alexandra.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested 20 former Jozi@Work contract workers who have been illegally protesting and hindering Pikitup’s service delivery through vandalism and intimidation of workers‚" said Mashaba.

"I also wish to state up front that any individual found guilty of actively participating in these disruptions‚ will not be eligible to apply for similar positions of a rotational nature within the city."

Mashaba said the city had obtained an interdict against the protesters to protect infrastructure and staff.

Pikitup and its workers‚ contracted through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP)‚ had not been able to collect waste in Alexandra since last Monday.

Mashaba said Pikitup would provide services in the affected areas with the assistance of the police.

"We will not be held ransom by lies and hooliganism of a few at the expense of thousands‚" he said.

Pikitup not collecting waste in JHB northern suburbs due to violent protests by contract workers

Mayor Herman Mashaba says the ‘disgruntled few’ knew their employment contracts were temporary, but he is working to find a solution to ...
National
23 hours ago

Thabiso Setona hands himself over to police after brutally assaulting Olivia Makete

Makete‚ whom ANC branch secretary Setona repeatedly kicked on Monday, limped to the Orange Farm police station on Tuesday to submit her ...
National
1 day ago

‘He kicked my bum and my ribs; in the morning I could not walk‚’ Olivia Makete says after ANC assault

Brutal images of the attack on Monday forced the ANC to immediately suspend branch secretary Thabang Setona‚ who spent the night behind bars
National
1 day ago

Hard-working ‘activist’ ANC MP calls out Prasa, Ipid and SAPS

Leonard Ramatlakane continues to hold state-owned enterprises to account, such as the Prasa board not attending a meeting about their non-attendance ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Opposition parties impatient about Zuma’s ...
National
2.
Families of those who died after leaving Life ...
National / Health
3.
We cannot say exactly when Jacob Zuma will go, ...
National
4.
Joburg mayor issues 464 warrants for ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.