Canadian bank seeks to ground Gupta aircraft

EDC, which lent the Guptas $41m for 80% of the purchase price of the aircraft, applied for an urgent order last week to force the Guptas to return the aircraft or face having it deregistered pending the outcome of legal proceedings in the UK.

This means the Bombardier Global 6000 registered as ZS-OAK will not be able to fly legally anywhere in the world.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority said it would not oppose the urgent application to be heard on March 6.

"Once the court orders us to deregister the aircraft, we will comply with the court order," spokesman Kabelo Ledwaba said. He said any tracking device that "related to flight operational requirements" could not be switched off.

"If they are [switched off] that would be against regulations and a concern to us that would warrant an investigation."

Gupta lawyer Ahmed Gani said on Tuesday that his clients would be opposing the application but would not say on what grounds. He did not know where the aircraft was.

EDC wants the Gupta jet to be delivered to Lanseria International Airport or Biggin Hill Airport in the UK within 15 days of obtaining a court order.

The Financial Mail revealed in 2017 that EDC briefly grounded the aircraft in November for defaulting on payments and cancelled its loan agreement in December. Despite this the Guptas continued to use the jet to fly around the world.

EDC said the Guptas had defaulted "more than a dozen" times between October 2017 and January 2018. The Guptas still owe EDC $27m.

The court papers also reveal that ExecuJet cancelled its maintenance agreement with the Guptas in October, citing reputational risk, and EDC did not consent to another maintenance firm, Jet Aviation, replacing it.