National

Hawks stay mum on whether Duduzane Zuma is a person of interest

20 February 2018 - 11:26 Nico Gous
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
The Hawks will not be drawn into whether Duduzane Zuma is a person of interest or if a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"The only person we spoke about was Ajay [Gupta]. Now people want to know what is happening within our investigations. We can’t talk about those things. Those are operational matters‚" Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Tuesday.

"We find it very difficult that people talk about Duduzane. They talk about the other Guptas. We have never gone to that extent."

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said it can only comment if a warrant is issued. He said the NPA will file court papers at Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday to oppose Atul Gupta’s application to have the preservation order the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained set aside. The preservation order froze R10m in Atul’s bank account.

The money relates to the AFU investigation into the Estina dairy project in Vrede in the Free State. The project was established in partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina. R220m meant to benefit poor farmers was allegedly siphoned off from Estina to the Guptas and others. The AFU said in court papers only R2m was spent on the farm.

Atul denies receiving the R10m in his affidavit‚ dated February 8 and signed in Dubai. "I categorically deny any such transfer into any bank account owned or operated by me."

Atul Gupta signed affidavit while in Dubai, but unclear if he is still there

The Hawks are looking for both Ajay and Atul Gupta after raiding their home in Saxonwold last week, and Ajay has officially been declared a fugitive
