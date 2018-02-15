CPS to help Sassa up to end of September

However, correspondence between Sassa and CPS, referred to in CPS’s answering affidavit to Sassa’s court application presents a significantly different picture and gives some indication of the "arrangements". In a letter to CPS dated February13, Bengu refers to a February 2 letter in which she indicated the services required from CPS during the six-month "transitional" period. These included "system support for the existing Sassa/Grindrod cards for as long as these are still in circulation". Although the expiry date on the cards reads December 2017 CPS has extended their lifespan by to December 2018 to cope with the transition.

Bengu’s letter also states that Sassa will require support for the existing Sassa-branded cards for as long as they are still in circulation. "In addition, until such time as Sapo [South African Post Office] is ready to start rolling out the new Sassa-branded card, CPS will be expected to continue issuing the current Sassa card to new beneficiaries as well as to those existing beneficiaries who require replacement cards," Bengu said in her letter to CPS.

A letter dated February 12 from Net1 CEO Herman Kotze to Bengu reveals that Sassa has already instructed CPS to order an additional 800,000 Sassa-branded Grindrod cards.

In his affidavit to the court, Kotze says they are not opposing Sassa’s extension application but are seeking clarity on terms and conditions.

It also wants the court’s authority to apply to the Treasury for "a reasonable fee" for the continued provision of the 2.5-million cash payouts as requested by Sassa.