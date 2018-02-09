Net1 UEPS profit takes a dive
Net1 UEPS, the Johannesburg- and Nasdaq-listed owner of the company embroiled in the government’s social welfare payment system scandal, has reported that its interim net profit declined by a third.
Net1’s interim net profit for the six months to end-December fell to $29.7m from $44.5m in the matching period, its results released on Friday morning showed.
Its interim revenue declined by 2% to $301m.
The results were released a day after the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) filed a request to the Constitutional Court asking for a six-month extension of its contract with Net1’s subsidiary, Cash Paymasters Services (CPS).
This marked the third year that Sassa has failed to comply with the Constitutional Court’s order to award the contract to a new supplier.
The results statement made no mention of Sassa or CPS, but did attribute the 11% rise in the revenue contribution of its South African transaction processing division to "increased usage of our ATMs, increased inter-segment transaction processing activities and a modest increase in the number of social welfare grants distributed".
While revenue from South African transaction processing grew 11% to $130.6m — contributing 43% of the group’s total revenue — operating profit declined 11% to $25.8m, contributing 62% of the group’s total $41.3m operating profit.
A 97% plunge in operating profit from its international transaction processing division saw the group’s overall operating profit fall 28% from $57.8m.
Net1 said this sharp drop from international transactions was due to regulatory changes in South Korea pertaining to fees on card transactions.
The group acquired 15% of Cell C during the reporting period, which the cash flow statement said cost it $151m.
On Thursday, Net1 said it intended raising its shareholding in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick by to 35% from 30%.
Net1 did not give a value for the deal, but said it was buying the additional shares from the "Kuno Frick Family Foundation at a premium, and this premium will be reinvested in the bank in order to establish and accelerate the expansion of a dedicated team focused on the development and various applications of blockchain technology".
