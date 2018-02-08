The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has asked the Constitutional Court to extend its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute social grants until September.

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but it extended it to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.

The application by Sassa comes after Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appeared before an inquiry into her role in the social grants saga. Dlamini told the inquiry she is not to blame for the crisis at the agency; instead, she put the blame on former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

In papers filed with the Constitutional Court on Tuesday‚ Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu said the agency has managed to make arrangements for the payment of social grants to beneficiaries who are not serviced by CPS.

"In respect of the fourth category, dealing with cash payments made to some 25-million beneficiaries‚ Sassa has been unable to procure an alternative methodology to secure timeous payments to such beneficiaries at this stage‚" Bhengu’s affidavit reads.

According to Bhengu‚ the beneficiaries that fall under this category are the illiterate‚ elderly and disabled‚ who do not use banks but receive their grants physically.

"It is in respect of these beneficiaries that Sassa requires an order of this Court to enable CPS to continue this service for the period commencing April 1 2018 to the end of September 2018."

Dlamini filed an affidavit supporting Bhengu’s.