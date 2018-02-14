Sassa grilled over ‘phase in, phase out’ of CPS in social grants transition

Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday demanded clarity on what social grants agency Sassa meant by a "phase in, phase out" term regarding Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which the Constitutional Court has ordered to be excluded from the distribution system by April 1.

The top court has directed the South African Social Security Agency to phase out CPS as a payment partner and phased in the South African Post Office (Sapo).

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini threw a cat among the pigeons over the weekend when she sought to cast doubt over Sapo’s ability to take over the grants payment function for 17-million beneficiaries.

Sassa told the committee that the provision of electronic payments would be concluded within six months as part of the "phase out" of CPS and the "phasing in" of Sapo as the agency’s payment partner.

The committee wanted to know about the business relationship between Sassa and CPS beyond the April deadline.

Portfolio committee chairwoman Nokuzola Capa told the Sassa delegation that its latest update on the phasing out of CPS "would prove challenging to accept" if CPS continued to "engage and transact" with Sassa after April 1.

Social development department chief operating officer Nelisiwe Vilakazi told the committee CPS’s work after the deadline was an "‘extension’ in legal terms".

Committee members were dismayed that Sapo representatives were not at the meeting. The Post Office also did not respond to questions from Business Day by Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu told the committee that the agency would ensure the protection of beneficiaries’ personal information during the data-transfer process.

She said that the number of grant beneficiaries was expected to grow about 2% a year and would surpass 18-million by the 2019-20 financial year.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za