National

ANC MPs called to caucus meeting in Parliament on Wednesday

13 February 2018 - 12:09 Thabo Mokone
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

ANC MPs have been called to an urgent caucus meeting in Parliament‚ a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the chief whip has called an urgent caucus meeting‚ which will sit at 10am tomorrow‚" Nonceba Mhlauli‚ a spokesperson for the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, said.

"In light of that‚ the Chief whip has requested that the meeting of the chief whips forum (comprising chief whips of opposition parties) that normally meets on Wednesday at 10am be shifted to 8am."

The special caucus meeting comes after the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC‚ the party’s highest decision-making structure in between conferences‚ resolved to recall President Jacob Zuma from office following a marathon meeting that ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The meeting on Wednesday was expected to discuss the NEC decision and how the parliamentary caucus should handle such matters in the future.

The EFF has tabled a motion of no confidence against Zuma‚ which has been scheduled for next Thursday but the party has asked for it to be rescheduled on an urgent basis to sometime this week.

