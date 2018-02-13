Politics

Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte are telling Jacob Zuma to quit, sources say

The ANC’s NEC decided that Zuma should be recalled from office, and if he refuses to resign‚ the party may pursue a motion of no confidence in Parliament

13 February 2018 - 11:40 Qaanitah Hunter
Jacob Zuma. Picture: JACKIE​ CLAUSEN
On Tuesday morning, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, delivered the news to President Jacob Zuma that his time was up as head of state.

Two sources in the ANC confirmed that the pair were tasked with communicating the outcome of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting that ended at 3am on Tuesday.

The NEC decided that Zuma should be recalled from office. If Zuma refuses to resign‚ the party may pursue a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

Barely 12 hours before the meeting‚ Zuma had rejected pleas by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Zuma remained defiant late into Monday evening‚ telling Ramaphosa and Magashule that the ANC must take the decision it deems fit. He did not give an undertaking to resign but suggested he would respond in public to the decision for him to be recalled.

