ANC will update nation on Zuma’s fate at 2pm briefing

The ANC will give an update on Tuesday afternoon on what transpired at its 13-hour national executive committee (NEC) meeting where President Jacob Zuma’s future was discussed.

The briefing will be held at 2pm to allow the party to report back to its structures on the decision taken at the meeting that was held in Pretoria on Monday. The briefing had previously been set for noon on Tuesday.

The NEC has resolved to recall Zuma, but the state president does not seem to be budging.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa left the meeting late on Monday night to inform Zuma that he had been fired. But it is understood that Zuma told the ANC to do as it pleases.

Zuma’s refusal to resign prompted further debate on the matter. Sources said the NEC had agreed to a ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Opposition parties have already applied pressure to have Zuma removed through a motion they will bring and have also indicated that they would move to have Parliament dissolved.

It has also been confirmed that Zuma had earlier requested a three-month "notice period", after which he will resign unconditionally. However, this proposal was rejected by the NEC.

Zuma had told Ramaphosa that he would use the three months to "introduce him" to international bodies such as the African Union, the UN and the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) bloc.

Sources sceptical of his motives have indicated that he wants to continue chairing the Cabinet to ensure that deals favourable to his family and friends are seen through, including the nuclear deal.

Ramaphosa had assured the nation on Sunday that the Zuma matter would be "finalised" on Monday by the NEC.

With Natasha Marrian