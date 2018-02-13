National

EFF extends Baleka Mbete’s deadline to respond to 1pm

13 February 2018 - 10:53 Staff Writer
EFF march February 9 2016. Picture: Shenaaz Jamal
EFF march February 9 2016. Picture: Shenaaz Jamal

The EFF has given National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete until 1pm — instead of 10am — to respond to the party’s request for the EFF’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be held on Tuesday instead of on February 22.

"The speaker of National Assembly has responded to EFF saying she needs to consult majority party chief whip and leader of government business; this she can only do so today. EFF has thus extended the deadline to 1pm for court action on motion of no confidence scheduling this week‚" the party said via Twitter.

This comes as the governing ANC delayed a planned update on its overnight special national executive committee (NEC) meeting until 2pm and amid reports that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy‚ Jesse Duarte‚ were visiting Zuma at his Pretoria home on Tuesday morning.

Parliament said on Monday that Mbete had sent a letter to EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s attorneys to state that she was "currently consulting on the request to reschedule the motion and would revert after this".

"The rules of the National Assembly entail consultation with relevant structures‚ including the chief whip of the majority party and the leader of government business‚" the statement read.

ANC will update nation on Zuma’s fate at 2pm briefing

The party will tell SA what transpired at its 13-hour NEC meeting where President Jacob Zuma’s future was discussed
National
3 hours ago

WATCH: What a stubborn Zuma means for SA’s economy

Pan-African Investments CEO Iraj Abedian talks to Business Day TV about President Jacob Zuma’s recall
Economy
4 hours ago

ANC to recall Zuma, but he won't go quietly

Sources say the NEC has agreed to a ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in Zuma
Politics
7 hours ago

Zuma wants three month 'notice period' before resigning

Sources sceptical of his motives warn Zuma wants to complete deals favourable to his family and friends before leaving
National
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BLF prays to ‘black God’ for fire on Rupert-owned ...
National
2.
Three unaccounted for state psychiatric patients ...
National / Health
3.
ANC MPs called to caucus meeting in Parliament on ...
National
4.
Carbon Tax Bill enters Parliament, at last
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.