EFF extends Baleka Mbete’s deadline to respond to 1pm

The EFF has given National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete until 1pm — instead of 10am — to respond to the party’s request for the EFF’s motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be held on Tuesday instead of on February 22.

"The speaker of National Assembly has responded to EFF saying she needs to consult majority party chief whip and leader of government business; this she can only do so today. EFF has thus extended the deadline to 1pm for court action on motion of no confidence scheduling this week‚" the party said via Twitter.