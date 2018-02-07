Speculation is rife that ministers are meeting in Tuynhuys about Jacob Zuma’s proposed exit

Minister of Communications Mmamaloko Kubayi called for calm on the sidelines of a meeting of Cabinet committees in Parliament on Wednesday.

The meeting took place after an announcement that the state of the nation address (Sona) that was due to be held on Thursday had been postponed. The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting was also postponed by a week.

She said that the meeting was one of the Cabinet committee meetings that were usual for the work of Cabinet. The presence of ambassadorial vehicles and former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize on the precinct of Parliament raised speculation that the meeting would relate to the postponement of the Sona and President Jacob Zuma’s future.

“The question of whether the president should continue does not arise and is not part of the work of Cabinet. We will update the nation as to what government’s response will be should there be an announcement about that,” said Kubayi.

She said the question of the new date for the Sona rested with the presiding officers of Parliament.

Ministers present at the meeting included Minister of Higher Education and Training Hlengiwe Mkhize, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.

Zuma wrote to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that the state of the nation address be postponed. He cited an environment that was not conducive to the address taking place in a dignified manner. Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise agreed to the request.

Reporters staked out the chamber, near the bust of former president Nelson Mandela, waiting for new developments and watching ministers and deputy ministers walk in and out of the building.