Denel’s pool of possible funders is drying up dramatically

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel is finding it increasingly difficult to raise finance as its pool of funders has become very limited, with the bulk saying they did not want to touch the cash-strapped group.

This was reported by Denel chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana at a briefing before Parliament’s public enterprises committee. He said funders’ appetite to support Denel has decreased: over the last year, Denel had to refund R766m to funders who no longer wanted to provide it with a long-term funding facility.

Mhlwana stressed the need for an equity injection into Denel, which he said was finding it difficult to take on new business as it was not able to provide its customers with the required advance payment guarantees. The group did not have the banking facilities to provide this.

Denel has experienced a liquidity crisis over the last few months, which at one stage threatened to result in the nonpayment of salaries and debts to suppliers. Mhlwana noted that for each month for the last four years Denel had R350m in overdue suppliers who were now beginning to demand advance payments and were not delivering.

DA public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone noted that in a withdrawn Denel presentation mention was made of an application for a R3bn bailout for Denel from the state.

Between 2002 and 2017, Denel has received R9.4bn in terms of state guarantees and recapitalisations but this had not helped lift it out of its liquidity crunch, Mhlwana said.

He said the levels of operating cash generated by the group and its level of profitability were absolutely inadequate to sustain the group.

"It is a business in difficult times," he noted. There was an overcapacity of manpower in the business, which was "burning our cash". Employee costs represented about 80% of total costs and "is not where it should be", Mhlawana added.

He stressed the need for Denel to undergo a radical restructuring process.

Committee member and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said Denel was performing miserably and was in a serious financial crisis. One of the issues to be looked at, he said, was the issue of corporate governance and state capture and what implications this had had for the group. It was not sufficient to just look at the financials, he said.

Gordhan said the leaked Gupta-emails had given everyone enough proof of what was going on and in particular pointed to the links drawn in the e-mails between Denel chairperson Dan Mantsha and the Gupta clan. Mantsha had lobbied hard in favour of the Denel Asia joint venture with Gupta linked V R Laser Asia, which was subsequently given up. Gordhan wanted to know what was the relationship between Mantsha and the Guptas and other board members with the notorious family.

"No chairperson of any state-owned entity has ever challenged a sitting minister as he [Mantsha] did and that was a result of his relationship — exposed in various quarters — with the Gupta family," Gordhan said.

He noted that the Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse had laid charges against Mantsha and Denel.

In the year to end-March 2017 Denel generated R8bn in revenue.