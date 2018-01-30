Lynne Brown threatens to rotate inefficient boards at state-owned companies

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s message to the boards of state-owned companies on Tuesday was "shape up or ship out".

"If they are unable to instil confidence in their management and oversight responsibilities, they will be rotated," said Brown during a briefing to Parliament’s public enterprises committee.

"In the constrained economic environment government is continuing the programme of fiscal prudence and consolidation. The expectation is that all financial instruments including government guarantees with loan conditions will be managed in such a manner that no debt defaults will occur.

"The boards at all our state-owned companies are on high alert to mitigate negative impacts on their entities’ ratings, and consequently the sovereign rating," Brown said.

The government remained resolute in its efforts to turn Eskom around and had noted that investors and lenders were already reviving their engagements and commitments to the company.

Brown said a major priority for the department in 2018 would be to address the regression in audit outcomes of state-owned companies through, among other things, implementing performance-management measures. Executives’ bonuses would be linked to audit outcomes.

The proposed Shareholder Management Bill would also be fast-tracked. Brown said in 2017 that the Cabinet approved the implementation of a new guide for the remuneration and incentives for the executives of state-owned companies, as well as their prescribed officers and nonexecutive directors. The interministerial committee on remuneration will begin its work in 2018.

A set of guiding principles linked to performance will be rolled out for all state-owned companies. The roll-out would be phased in over two years, the department’s director-general, Mogokare Seleke, said.

To strengthen the management of South African Express, the department’s deputy director-general for legal and governance, Matsietsi Mokholo, has been seconded to act as the airline’s CEO.

The department is currently vetting applicants and nominees for the new Denel board, and the process for rotating board members of other state-owned companies is also under way.

Brown said Denel’s auditors, along with the Department of Public Enterprises and the auditor-general, were working on the contestation of the company’s 2016-17 integrated financial report.