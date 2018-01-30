Denel can pay employees until March — but needs a long-term liquidity solution

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel has managed to pay creditors and employees over the past two months, but still needs to find a long-term solution to its liquidity crunch, the company’s executives said on Tuesday.

Denel, which faced a cash crisis in December when there were reports it would not be able to pay salaries, is engaging with the Department of Public Enterprises and Treasury to address its liquidity problems and, in the short term, is investigating the possibility of selling assets to generate some cash.

On Tuesday, Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe and chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana replied to questions by members of Parliament’s public enterprises committee on recent developments in the company.

Mhlawana said in an interview after the engagement with MPs that, initially, Denel was hoping to get a R1bn guarantee but, with the fiscal constraints facing the government at the moment, realised this would not be forthcoming. Consequently it has begun to look internally at the possible sale of assets, such as property, and investments, which can provide the company with the required cash.