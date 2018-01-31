As the Life Esidimeni hearings come to a close‚ Justice Dikgang Moseneke has thanked the Gauteng government for organising them — and reminded the premier he will be paying compensation to victims’ families.

The Esidimeni hearings were set up after the Gauteng government admitted it was negligent after 143 patients died when 1‚700 mentally-ill patients were moved from the care of Life Esidimeni homes into non-governmental organisations.

Wednesday is the final day of witness testimony after more than 10 weeks of hearings.

The health ombudsman‚ Malegapuru Makgoba‚ who first investigated the deaths‚ suggested the hearings be held to give closure to the families who lost relatives. Gauteng premier David Makhura spearheaded the hearings and frequently met with the families as the process unfolded‚ said Moseneke.

The premier’s office paid for the hearings‚ with R13m set down for three weeks in October‚ but the hearings took far longer‚ stretching into December and going on for about two weeks in January. Makhura’s spokesperson‚ Thabo Masebe‚ says the amount paid for the hearings will, consequently, be much higher than R13m.