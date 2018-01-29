Qedani Mahlangu on Esidimeni: How many times must I say I’m sorry?

"It was not my intention and I doubt the officials I worked with‚ it was their intention. We were all talking in one voice that it was not our intention to kill people. It was just unfortunate that execution did not go right."

Mahlangu said she was fed lies about the state of the NGOs and that she realised only at a very late stage that things had gone "horribly" wrong.

"I tried my best … I am still trying to connect the pieces‚" she said.

Commenting on reports that some of the families whose relatives died wanted her to go to jail for the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ Mahlangu said: "I believe the laws apply to all of us. I will cross that bridge when I get there. I thought resignation was enough to say I am sorry. I resigned after looking at all the facts that were presented to me.

"I don’t know how many times I am expected to say I am sorry and express remorse. I will do my very best to apologise."

Mahlangu said her department cancelled the contract with Life Esidimeni for a number of reasons‚ including cutting costs and the "deinstitutionalisation" of mental health patients.