Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu’s claim that the Life Esidimeni contract was ended to save money was dismantled on Tuesday.

Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy debunked the claim while giving evidence at the arbitration hearings into the relocation of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to poorly equipped nongovernmental organisations (NGOs). She referred to documents that indicated there was money available to look after mentally ill people.

The hearings aim to establish why 1‚700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into NGOs without adequate food or nurses‚ leading to the deaths of 143 patients.

Mahlangu and at least three other officials in charge of the project testified under oath that the contract with Life Esidimeni was ended to save money. She said the Gauteng department of health was cash-strapped: "You rob Peter to pay Paul." Acting head of department Ernest Kenoshi also testified that the department owed suppliers R4bn as of April 2017.

However, Creecy testified that Mahlangu had been offered more money‚ in a letter the finance MEC wrote to her‚ for the health department in 2014.

Creecy read the letter and said that in plain English it meant: "If we have money to give you‚ where would you like it?" Additionally‚ Creecy testified that the Gauteng department of health budget was increased from R31.4bn to R34.1bn from 2014-15 to 2015-16.

Money for mental health services was not reduced each year and in 2013-14 the department of health underspent on mental health services‚ Creecy said.

However‚ in 2014‚ Gauteng health officials told the Gauteng premier’s budget council that it wanted to end the Esidimeni contract to save money‚ even after underspending on mental health.

The council told Mahlangu that if she ended the Life Esidimeni contract, it could "not affect the quality of services" for patients. Creecy also explained that from 2014‚ all government departments were instructed to save money by reducing spending in areas such as travel‚ events‚ catering‚ communication‚ entertainment and venues. This was monitored by the Treasury and the auditor-general.

She said for the purpose of the hearings‚ a document had been declassified at the weekend‚ showing that provincial government departments were told not to cut spending on important "core" services.

She said every year that the Gauteng department of health overspent‚ more money was provided.

On hearing that the budget for mentally ill patients was available‚ Judge Dikgang Moseneke expressed his confusion as to why the Esidimeni contract had to be cut.

He asked why the officials all testified that money had to be saved: "What was this obsession … what was the whole mantra about to … to save what costs?" After a pause‚ Creecy said: "I don’t know‚ Justice."