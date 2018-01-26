National

More than 60 psychiatric patients moved from Life Esidimeni homes are still unaccounted for

DA member of the Gauteng legislature for health Jack Bloom says an e-mail from the department shows that there is no name for three of the missing patients

26 January 2018 - 11:42 Staff Writer
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The Gauteng health department has asked mental health nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to check whether they are providing care to any of the patients who form part of a list of 62 missing Life Esidimeni patients. However, seven of the patients are not even properly named.

On Friday, DA member of the provincial legislature for health Jack Bloom said the request was sent via e-mail on Tuesday with the heading: "Life Esidimeni cohort 62 patients not located."

The full names of 55 patients are given‚ with ID numbers in most‚ but not all‚ cases. In three cases only a first name is known and in another case only the surname‚ said Bloom.

There is no name at all for three of the missing patients — all that is known about them is that two are female and one is male‚ and their dates of birth are given.

"I am appalled that a year after the health ombud’s report on the Esidimeni tragedy‚ so many patients are still unaccounted for and may never be found‚ especially those whose names aren’t even known.

"This e-mail to NGOs is a sad and belated attempt to track down all the patients who were discharged from Esidimeni. I doubt that many of them will be traced‚ and they could all be dead as they would not be able to survive without decent care," Bloom said.

The arbitration hearings into the relocation of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities into poorly equipped NGOs resumed in Johannesburg this week‚ chaired by Justice Dikgang Moseneke. An estimated 143 mentally ill patients died after the move.

Former Gauteng heath MEC Qedani Mahlangu testified on Thursday that she was prepared to take the "political blame"‚ adding: "I cannot carry personal blame. I was not working for myself."

Mahlangu says she can’t give ‘yes or no’ answers, because she is a politician

Former Gauteng Heath MEC Qedani Mahlangu, testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings, says she will take ‘political’, but not personal, ...
National
22 hours ago

Former Gauteng Health MEC contradicts herself in testimony that is ‘not cogent’

Having to be coaxed to give direct answers at the Life Esidimeni hearing, Qedani Mahlangu said she is a ‘warm person’, at which point she ...
National
1 day ago

‘I do not know why I am being harassed,’ Qedani Mahlangu tells hearing

Testifying a the Life Esidimeni hearings, the former Gauteng health MEC said she saw a drone hovering above her house on Tuesday
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Court denies bail to Morris Tshabalala after he ...
National
2.
Another senior Eskom manager is fired — and Koko ...
National
3.
Bathabile Dlamini ran Sassa ‘like it was her own ...
National
4.
Car washes fined in areas including Kuils River, ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.