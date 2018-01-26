The Gauteng health department has asked mental health nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to check whether they are providing care to any of the patients who form part of a list of 62 missing Life Esidimeni patients. However, seven of the patients are not even properly named.

On Friday, DA member of the provincial legislature for health Jack Bloom said the request was sent via e-mail on Tuesday with the heading: "Life Esidimeni cohort 62 patients not located."

The full names of 55 patients are given‚ with ID numbers in most‚ but not all‚ cases. In three cases only a first name is known and in another case only the surname‚ said Bloom.

There is no name at all for three of the missing patients — all that is known about them is that two are female and one is male‚ and their dates of birth are given.

"I am appalled that a year after the health ombud’s report on the Esidimeni tragedy‚ so many patients are still unaccounted for and may never be found‚ especially those whose names aren’t even known.

"This e-mail to NGOs is a sad and belated attempt to track down all the patients who were discharged from Esidimeni. I doubt that many of them will be traced‚ and they could all be dead as they would not be able to survive without decent care," Bloom said.

The arbitration hearings into the relocation of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities into poorly equipped NGOs resumed in Johannesburg this week‚ chaired by Justice Dikgang Moseneke. An estimated 143 mentally ill patients died after the move.

Former Gauteng heath MEC Qedani Mahlangu testified on Thursday that she was prepared to take the "political blame"‚ adding: "I cannot carry personal blame. I was not working for myself."