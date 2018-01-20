Other appointments include that of Phakamani Hadebe as the acting group chief executive with immediate effect and the new board has been given three months to appoint a permanent group CEO and group chief financial officer. The board has also been directed to "immediately remove all Eskom executives who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety".

This includes recently reinstated head of group capital Matshela Koko and suspended CFO Anoj Singh.

"Eskom is critical to the South African economy. As a key enabler of economic growth and social transformation‚ any further deterioration of Eskom’s financial and operational conditions could have a severe impact on the country‚" the statement continues.

"The company has been facing several challenges‚ including a weak financial position‚ declining revenues and governance failures‚ which are threatening the sustainability of the company going forward.

"This is the first step towards restoring confidence in the company‚ improving its financial position and restoring its operational performance."

The new board will consist of:

Jabu Mabuza as chairman

Sifiso Dabengwa

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

Mark Lamberti

Prof Tshepo Mongalo

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba

Busisiwe Mavuso

Nelisiwe Magubane

Dr Rod Crompton

George Sebulela

Dr Pulane Molokwane

Dr Banothile Makhubela

Jacky Molisane

“We are confident this intervention will restore the important contribution Eskom makes to our economy. We are determined to address the damage that has been done to this institution and place it on a new path of efficiency and integrity‚" said Ramaphosa in his capacity as chair of the inter-ministerial committee on SOE reform.

“Government calls on all stakeholders‚ employees‚ suppliers and members of the public to work together to ensure that these measures are successful.

“For SA to flourish‚ Eskom must work and work well‚” he said.

Brown and Gigaba would work together under the leadership of Ramaphosa to deal with other structural issues at Eskom‚ which will include a funding model.

The statement calls on Eskom employees who may have evidence of wrongdoing to bring this to the attention of law enforcement agencies so that culprits can be brought to book.