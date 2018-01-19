A covert crime intelligence officer was on the police payroll while he was in prison for armed robbery‚ according to documents obtained by TimesLIVE.

Capt Morris "KGB" Tshabalala appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on fraud‚ corruption and theft charges. He was due to appear in court on Friday for a formal bail application.

While police have denied that Tshabalala was employed by them while in prison‚ documents in TimesLIVE’s possession show that was not the case.

Police spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo said Tshabalala was not on the South African Police Service (SAPS) payroll since his sentencing in 2013.

Tshabalala was imprisoned in the Groenpunt maximum security prison from 2013 to 2015 for his role in a cash-in-transit heist carried out in Pretoria’s Mamelodi township in 1994.

He had been put behind bars in 2013 after being arrested for a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg.

During the investigation into the Sasolburg heist‚ officers discovered that he had never served his sentence for the 1994 Mamelodi heist.

Tshabalala had lost a bid to appeal the Mamelodi conviction in 1996‚ but failed to surrender himself to prison officials and instead joined the police crime intelligence unit.

He is currently under investigation for the multimillion-rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport in 2017.

Tshabalala‚ who TimesLIVE has been told began working again as a SAPS covert crime intelligence officer in 2017‚ was acquitted in the Sasolburg heist trial.