Ipid probe: Phahlane appointee charged with defeating ends of justice

The national police commissioner job is crucial to ensuring that there is a coherent crime-fighting strategy, but a string of officials have left the position under a cloud.

The Hawks unit, another division of the police, has been without a permanent head since Berning Ntlemeza left in disgrace, while crime intelligence has an acting appointee.

Career policeman Gen Khehla Sitole was appointed national police commissioner in November 2017 and is expected to give Parliament an update on festive season crime-fighting initiatives in the first week of February. However, the chairman of Parliament’s police committee, Francois Beukman, said it was keen to get a handle on what was being done to fill the important vacancies. Its members would question Sitole about this issue and others.

"We have scheduled Thursday, February 1, [when] we will get the [police’s] ... turnaround strategy update," said Beukman.

"Then we will have the commissioner give us feedback on the festive season police programmes."

The committee also wanted to know when Police Minister Fikile Mbalula would appoint a permanent head to the Directorate for Priority Criminal Investigation, also known as the Hawks. Yolisa Matakata has served as the acting head since September 2017.

Beukman said that the committee would also have to work on a committee bill to amend the Ipid act in compliance with the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the powers that the police minister had in relation to the suspension of the watchdog’s executive director.

Police spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said amendments to the Ipid act were being handled by Parliament and the police had made the input it deemed necessary on the matter. The South African Police Service would shed light on the position of the Hawks head soon.

"[On] the issue of the permanent head of the Hawks, we will call the media in a week or so to update the country on the

developments on that front. Regarding the Ipid act amendments, we have to still receive an update on how far it is at Parliament," said Mhaga.

