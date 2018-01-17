National

BREAKING NEWS: Suspended Richard Mdluli is out, at last

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirms that the suspended crime intelligence boss has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect

17 January 2018 - 14:41 Claudi Mailovich and Kyle Cowan
Richard Mdluli. Pictue: SOWETAN
Suspended Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen Richard Mdluli has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said at a media briefing on Wednesday that Mdluli had, after mutual agreement, been relieved of his duties.

Mdluli was suspended in 2011 as head of crime intelligence and has drawn his full salary and bonuses since then. The position has been filled only in an acting capacity.

The entire Mdluli debacle has cost the taxpayer roughly R10-million.

Crime intelligence has been unstable over the past few years.

Mbalula said there had been 12 acting commissioners of crime intelligence in the last five years.

He said he has instructed police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole to appoint a fit and proper man or woman in this position without delay.

Mdluli‚ and his co-accused‚ Mthembeni Mthunzi‚ were still facing charges for the murder of Oupa Abel Ramogibe‚ Mdluli’s ex-girlfriend’s husband‚ in 1999.

The charges are of kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and defeating the ends of justice.

They have pleaded not guilty.

 

