The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday denied that any arrest warrants have been issued in relation to state capture.

During an exclusive interview with eNCA‚ the acting head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU)‚ advocate Malini Govender said warrants were only issued in special cases where the suspects were considered a flight risk or not likely to appear before court.

It was also disclosed that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was working on at least 17 cases related to state capture and was seeking to recover about R50bn‚ according to acting AFU head advocate Knorx Molelle.

While neither could go into great detail about the ongoing cases‚ Govender emphasised that the cases were being given priority and extra resources had been provided to speed up the process.

About 20 prosecutors were working on the investigation into state capture‚ of which there were eight parts. Seven of these stemmed from former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

The interview came after disclosures that the AFU had obtained preservation orders against global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners for R1.6bn, for work done in relation to Eskom.

Molelle was confident that the funds would be recovered‚ possibly in the next few days‚ and indicated that McKinsey had indicated a willingness to pay back the money.