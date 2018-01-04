EFF student command will close universities ‘if pushed’

The EFF student command does not intend to "cause anarchy" at SA’s universities during registration, but will take action "if pushed", the organisation’s Peter Keetse said on Thursday.

The EFF student command has made inroads in to student politics and taken control of student representative bodies at the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Limpopo, among others.

Keetse reiterated the call by the EFF for students who qualified to study, but had not applied for a place due to a lack of funds, to report to universities for so-called walk-in registrations.

He also appealed to universities to re-open the application process, saying President Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free education for the poor and working-class came after applications had already closed.

The EFF welcomed the announcement by Zuma in December. Its leader, Julius Malema, said in his new year message that students who had not applied, due to not having the financial resources to cover their fees, should report at the universities. However, Malema’s call was criticised by Universities SA, which emphasised that the 26 public universities will not allow walk-in registrations.

Keetse said if universities did not allow walk-ins, no one should be allowed into the university, including staff and cleaners. "No one must have access until we have access."

Keetse also suggested classes be given at night, so that twice the amount of students could study, and said students suspended or expelled following the Fees Must Fall protests should be allowed to continue with their studies.