DA urges minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to act to prevent campus violence

Bozzoli said: "Mkhize must now provide an unequivocal stance on whether she supports Zuma’s announcement of free education and what her department intends to do to mitigate against registration processes turning violent.

"Zuma’s announcement was ostensibly made without consulting National Treasury or the Department of Higher Education and Training.

"It merely served as a tool of cheap politicking, aimed at scoring points ahead of the ANC conference in an attempt to salvage the legacy of his failed presidency.

"Similarly now, the EFF’s ill-considered call for walk-in registrations evidences a failure to understand that placements at higher education institutions across SA have not increased — higher education institutions generally formulate their intake figures at least a year in advance in order to ensure that resources are adequately allocated to meet the needs of incoming students."

Bozzoli said the demand that higher education institutions accept walk-in registrations was in direct contravention of many institutions’ registration procedures, and would place undue strain on their systems and resources.

"In addition, given the precedent for walk-in registration processes to turn violent, these calls place students’ safety at risk," she said.