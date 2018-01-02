No walk-in applications, universities warn prospective students amid threat of fees chaos

The 26 universities in SA will accept no walk-in applications in January, Universities South Africa (USAF) said on Tuesday.

This was one of the outcomes of a meeting between USAF, the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to discuss the implications of President Jacob Zuma’s announcement for free higher education for the poor and the working class in December.

USAF said that "much to their dismay”, the universities had discovered at the meeting that the government’s decision to implement the new system was a fait accompli — one that had happened before they had heard about it, and they were given no choice but to accept it.

But Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispute the universities’ account. “[I am] trying to figure out what Prof Ahmed Bawa is reported to have said … that the president of the republic … was not supposed to announce improved support for the poor and working class families before his approval. Vice-chancellors were briefed.”

She was responding to comments Bawa, the new CEO of USAF, made to eNCA after USAF released its statement on Tuesday. As for the claim that vice-chancellors were briefed on Zuma's decision, Bawa told Business Day that the universities were not consulted, despite Mkhize saying they were.

On Tuesday, USAF said: “One of the outcomes of that meeting was that since applications to all 26 universities had closed towards the end of 2017, no walk-in applications would be accepted.

“Universities would abide by their enrolment plans and targets, which are agreed between each university and the Department of Higher Education and Training. However, we understood clearly that there are first-year students who didn’t previously qualify for financial aid but who now do, under the new NSFAS dispensation. A clearly defined pathway should be established for such potential candidates.”

It was also decided in the meeting that such students, whether they had applied for NSFAS or not, must submit their details online in the department’s central applications clearing house, which has been established specifically to address placement of students who did not apply to an university, but who now qualify.

The universities appealed to students and parents who were anxious to know whether they qualified for the new NSFAS dispensation, to do that.