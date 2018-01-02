No walk-in applications, universities warn prospective students amid threat of fees chaos
Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize takes issue with USAF’s ‘dismayed’ reaction, saying vice-chancellors were briefed on Zuma’s December 16 announcement
The 26 universities in SA will accept no walk-in applications in January, Universities South Africa (USAF) said on Tuesday.
This was one of the outcomes of a meeting between USAF, the Department of Higher Education and Training and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to discuss the implications of President Jacob Zuma’s announcement for free higher education for the poor and the working class in December.
USAF said that "much to their dismay”, the universities had discovered at the meeting that the government’s decision to implement the new system was a fait accompli — one that had happened before they had heard about it, and they were given no choice but to accept it.
But Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispute the universities’ account. “[I am] trying to figure out what Prof Ahmed Bawa is reported to have said … that the president of the republic … was not supposed to announce improved support for the poor and working class families before his approval. Vice-chancellors were briefed.”
She was responding to comments Bawa, the new CEO of USAF, made to eNCA after USAF released its statement on Tuesday. As for the claim that vice-chancellors were briefed on Zuma's decision, Bawa told Business Day that the universities were not consulted, despite Mkhize saying they were.
On Tuesday, USAF said: “One of the outcomes of that meeting was that since applications to all 26 universities had closed towards the end of 2017, no walk-in applications would be accepted.
“Universities would abide by their enrolment plans and targets, which are agreed between each university and the Department of Higher Education and Training. However, we understood clearly that there are first-year students who didn’t previously qualify for financial aid but who now do, under the new NSFAS dispensation. A clearly defined pathway should be established for such potential candidates.”
It was also decided in the meeting that such students, whether they had applied for NSFAS or not, must submit their details online in the department’s central applications clearing house, which has been established specifically to address placement of students who did not apply to an university, but who now qualify.
The universities appealed to students and parents who were anxious to know whether they qualified for the new NSFAS dispensation, to do that.
I am trying to figure out what Professor Ahmed Bawa is reported to have said … that the president of the republic … was not supposed to announce improved support for the poor and working class families before his approval
Mkhize defended the announced plan, saying that it was “in line with an inclusive agenda to ensure that the poor are not excluded and discriminated against on financial grounds”.
She disputed suggestions that government would strong-arm universities into accepting walk-in applications for the 2018 academic year, saying that as far as merit went, universities would be allowed to continue using the discretion they always had.
“Admission criteria and all relevant conditions apply at all times for financial assistance for the poor and working class. Firstly a student applies to a post school institution within a stipulated period of time. The acceptance letter is a precondition for funding,” Mkhize said.
USAF also expressed concern about politicians’ calls for students “to simply turn up at universities for enrolment without having made appropriate prior arrangements for their admission”.
“This is unfortunate as it may result in a replay of events with potential to cause injury to students and their families. We recall with deep anxiety the event at the University of Johannesburg in January 2012, which resulted in the tragic death of a parent,” the statement read.
In his new year message, EFF leader Julius Malema urged all qualifying students who could not afford to study in the past to report to an academic institution of their choice.
The announcement on free education was made by the Presidency in a statement on December 16.
It coincided with the first day of the ANC elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, where Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC president in a high-stakes battle with former African Union chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was supported by Zuma to be his successor.
USAF said: “SA’s 26 public universities were taken by surprise by the announcement made by President Zuma on December 16. We have raised our concerns about the timing of that announcement and the absence of a clear implementation strategy, implementation plan and adequate roll-out time for such a significant development in the funding of our public higher education system.
“Ideally, we would have liked a year to roll out the new system; instead we have two to three weeks. We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the use of the student fee issue as a political football. This is not just disingenuous but also opens the way for the issue to be used for purely political purposes as we have just seen.”
USAF implored political parties and student leaders to adopt a responsible approach to the new development in the public higher education sector and to work in concert with the universities in addressing the challenges that may engulf the start of the new academic year in 2018.
