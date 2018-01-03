The EFF maintained its call for potential students to walk in at universities to apply for places‚ following President Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free university education for the working-class.

However‚ applications for universities closed last year and many are fearful that "political stunts" will lead to university protests.

The party said it will make sure its members are at the entrances of universities to force them to take more students‚ even after Universities SA‚ a body representing the country’s 26 universities‚ warned no walk-ins will be accepted.

Much to the surprise of universities and the Treasury‚ Zuma announced free tuition for students of families earning less than R350‚000 a year on December 16. On Tuesday‚ Universities SA slammed politicians’ behaviour calling it "political football".

The body went so far as warning of violence if walk-in students arrived. It mentioned the deadly stampede that crushed an applicant’s parent to death at the University of Johannesburg in 2012.

Despite Universities SA’s strong statement‚ the EFF is not backing down. The party’s general secretary Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter saying all qualifying students needed to be accommodated. "Authorities should not blame students‚ who did not apply for universities‚ when they know very well that many did not even think of applying due to lack of funds. There must be plans in place to consider all applications‚ allowing the poor to take advantage of free education."

However, on Tuesday‚ Minister of Higher Education Hlengiwe Mkhize told broadcaster eNCA: "There is no way in which a person can walk in and expect to be registered. There is no way to assume that because you have money you can just go to that particular faculty. There are always criteria people have to meet."