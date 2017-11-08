The DA’s health spokesperson in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, is to quiz the provincial health department on why it spent R500m on a data storage facility.

"I am astonished by Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa’s admission that her department spent R500m on an unneeded data-storage facility‚" DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement.

"She reportedly said that the department procured V-Block‚ a massive data-storage facility‚ even though the department could have used the storage facility at the e-governance department." Bloom said he would demand answers about the wasted taxpayers’ money.

"There needs to be accountability for this incredible waste of money ... R500m could have built 12 clinics or hired 1,000 nurses for a year‚ or [have been] used for many other badly needed purposes‚ including [the] purchase of new machinery and repair of dilapidated hospitals‚" he said.

"We need to know who authorized it and who benefited from it‚ and what accountability there will be‚ including disciplinary action and possible criminal charges." Ramokgopa’s remarks followed recent reports of the province’s hospitals being crippled by staff shortages and crumbling infrastructure.

Her disclosure was also startling in the context of the tragedy involving the deaths of more than 100 state mental health patients, who were transferred to nongovernmental facilities to cut costs.

Deteriorating conditions at the Tambo Memorial Hospital‚ which serves a large community of more than 3-million people, have been reported recently.