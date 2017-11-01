Irregular spending at state-owned enterprises has trebled over four years, says auditor-general

Irregular expenditure amongst SA’s beleaguered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has nearly tripled in the past four years, with the number of entities getting qualified audit opinions with findings growing faster than the number of entities with clean audits.

This is according to auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, who released his consolidated general report on national and provincial government audit outcomes in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The combined portion of clean and unqualified audits with findings has also dropped from 94% (16) to 73% (14) in the same period.

In the 2013-14 financial year only 18% (three) of the 17 audited SOEs received clean audit outcomes, with just 6% (one) receiving qualified audit opinions.

However in 2016-17, while 26%, or five of 19 entities, were given clean audits, 16% (three) were given qualified audits with findings and another 11% (two) received adverse audit opinions with findings.

This trend is worsened by the fact that some audits have not been signed off due to disagreements with the auditees regarding the audit outcomes and the auditor-general’s assessment of their financial statements.

Auditees that have differed with the auditor-general on his assessment include the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Makwetu said overall 25% of auditees disclosed irregular expenditure of an unknown amount while others received a qualified audit because the amount of irregular spending declared was incomplete.

"Irregular expenditure has increased by 55% since the previous year to R45.6bn. This amount could be even higher, as it does not include the irregular expenditure of the auditees where the audits are still ongoing, including Prasa [the Passenger Rail Agency of SA], where irregular expenditure last year was almost R14bn," said Makwetu.

Makwetu also revealed that he and his audit teams had come under pressure to quash negative audit outcomes.