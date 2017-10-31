National

Auditor-general Makwetu to go ahead with audit opinion on SARS

The dispute with commissioner Tom Moyane relates to R3m in bonuses the tax authority shelled out for executives

31 October 2017 - 05:44 Khulekani Magubane
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will announce his audit opinion on the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday despite a dispute with commissioner Tom Moyane related to R3m in bonuses the tax authority shelled out for executives.

Moyane has threatened to approach the courts over the matter as Makwetu has noted the payment in the audit report due out on Wednesday, saying that if it could not be explained, it should be considered irregular expenditure.

The auditor-general has told SARS that if it fails to regard the spending as irregular, the tax authority will receive a qualified audit opinion.

Makwetu is set to brief the media on national and provincial government departments’ audit outcomes on Wednesday.

Mayihlome Tshwete, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman, confirmed that the minister had met Makwetu and Moyane to discuss the issue.

Makwetu would also delve into the matters of entities that had difficulty adhering to the governance and reporting prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act on Wednesday, said Africa Boso, the auditor-general’s spokesman. "SARS will be directly referenced. SARS’s outcomes and those of ... [state-owned entities] will be referenced," he said.

The tax authority’s spokesman, Sandile Memela, said SARS did not wish to engage with the issues raised by the auditor-general and related matters through the media at this stage.

"Please note SARS is engaged in talks with the auditor-general’s legal representative as part of the effort to resolve the matter," Memela said.

"SARS is committed to the process that is under way and wishes not to provide further details at this stage," he said.

SARS is not the only entity or government department with which the auditor-general has locked horns over disagreements about audit outcomes.

Makwetu recently told Parliament that staff in his office were operating in an increasingly hostile environment, in which they were subjected to intimidation and in which there was creeping noncompliance across the board.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA, the South African National Roads Agency and South African Airways have not submitted their 2016-17 financial statements to the auditor-general.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Makwakwa to return to SARS as hearing finds him not guilty

Jonas Makwakwa returns to SARS on November 1, but Parliament still wants an explanation for R1.3m in suspicious transactions
National
13 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: The disaster of a dim and tardy taxman

The biggest problem coming with SARS’ decline is most of its newly promoted senior people simply don’t know enough about tax, writes Hilary Joffe
Opinion
8 months ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: More resentful taxpayers will not pay up

SARS ignores evidence of a simmering revolt at its peril
Opinion
14 days ago

More downgrades for SA could lead to $14bn of outflows

Both Moody’s and S&P are to review SA’s investment status on November 24 — and are ‘unlikely to remain as patient as they ...
Economy
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Energy rates still cheaper in dollar terms, says ...
National
2.
Auditor-general Makwetu to go ahead with audit ...
National
3.
Stalled tenders bite as Sanral-Treasury impasse ...
National
4.
UAE central bank probes Gupta money laundering
National

Related Articles

Makwakwa to return to SARS as hearing finds him not guilty
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.