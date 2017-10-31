Auditor-general Makwetu to go ahead with audit opinion on SARS

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu will announce his audit opinion on the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Wednesday despite a dispute with commissioner Tom Moyane related to R3m in bonuses the tax authority shelled out for executives.

Moyane has threatened to approach the courts over the matter as Makwetu has noted the payment in the audit report due out on Wednesday, saying that if it could not be explained, it should be considered irregular expenditure.

The auditor-general has told SARS that if it fails to regard the spending as irregular, the tax authority will receive a qualified audit opinion.

Makwetu is set to brief the media on national and provincial government departments’ audit outcomes on Wednesday.

Mayihlome Tshwete, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman, confirmed that the minister had met Makwetu and Moyane to discuss the issue.

Makwetu would also delve into the matters of entities that had difficulty adhering to the governance and reporting prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act on Wednesday, said Africa Boso, the auditor-general’s spokesman. "SARS will be directly referenced. SARS’s outcomes and those of ... [state-owned entities] will be referenced," he said.

The tax authority’s spokesman, Sandile Memela, said SARS did not wish to engage with the issues raised by the auditor-general and related matters through the media at this stage.

"Please note SARS is engaged in talks with the auditor-general’s legal representative as part of the effort to resolve the matter," Memela said.

"SARS is committed to the process that is under way and wishes not to provide further details at this stage," he said.

SARS is not the only entity or government department with which the auditor-general has locked horns over disagreements about audit outcomes.

Makwetu recently told Parliament that staff in his office were operating in an increasingly hostile environment, in which they were subjected to intimidation and in which there was creeping noncompliance across the board.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA, the South African National Roads Agency and South African Airways have not submitted their 2016-17 financial statements to the auditor-general.

