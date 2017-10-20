National

Fourth clean audit running for Department of Sport and Recreation

‘It is not easy to receive a clean audit and recognition should be granted to all departments that strive to ensure that happens’

20 October 2017 - 13:35 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The Department of Sport and Recreation has received its fourth clean audit in a row.

"It is not easy to receive a clean audit and recognition should be granted to all departments that strive to ensure that happens‚" Lourens van Vuuren said on behalf of auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

"It is very important that senior managers ensure that proper processes are followed when working with their internal supply chain," he said.

"The chief financial officers in all government entities deserve a pat on the back because the buck stops with them‚ with reference to checks and balances in ensuring that there is financial accountability by all senior managers.

"When it’s time to audit financial statements they are the ones who must work tirelessly to present what the auditor-general requires."

Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi said he was proud to have joined a department that had a history of excellence.

"The fourth clean audit in a row is the best news and I am pleased with how public funds have been utilised," Nxesi said.

"This serves as an indication that there is cohesion in the department when it comes to utilising government funds. It speaks of proper processes all the time being followed and accountability."

His deputy, Gert Oosthuizen, said that a clean audit "speaks volumes of good governance‚ something that we urge the people of this country not to get tired of requesting [of] other government departments".

