Gupta companies have two weeks to try stop Bank of Baroda closing their accounts
Gupta-linked companies have 15 days to launch their final bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts, and in the meantime these accounts will remain open.
The High Court in Pretoria on Monday granted an interim interdict stopping the bank from "deactivating and/or closing" the accounts or from terminating the banker-customer relationship.
Judge Tati Makgoka ordered that the Bank of Baroda could not limit, in any way, the manner in which the bank accounts were operated by the companies.
It also stopped the bank from demanding that four of the companies — Annex Distribution, Confident Concepts, Sahara Computers and VR Laser Services — repay the sums owed in terms of their loan and overdraft agreements.
The bank informed the companies in July that it would close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30. The companies argued that the bank had not given them sufficient notice of the intention to close the accounts. But the Bank of Baroda said it had given them at least three months notice.
Makgoka said a bank was entitled to terminate the relationship with a client on the basis of reputational and business risks, and the courts should be reluctant to second guess that decision. However, he said the notice period given to the companies arguably did "not constitute reasonable notice", under the circumstances.
In granting the Guptas some relief, Makgoka said if the companies failed to lodge the application in the stipulated timeframe the interim order would lapse.
The Bank of Baroda was one the last financial institutions to provide the Gupta family with bank accounts, after four local and two international banks, including the Bank of China, cut ties. Bank of Baroda has been accused of helping the family launder money.
This was the companies’ second bid to try keep their bank accounts with Baroda. They lost a bid for an interim-interim order in September, before bringing this application.
In his judgment at the time, Judge Hans Fabricius said he believed the companies had very little prospect of success in their main application because of the ramifications it would have on the bank.
The companies’ main application was set to be heard in December but following Fabricius’s judgment, they approached the court again in a bid to have the date brought forward.
The Gupta companies also tried to have paragraphs in the Bank of Baroda’s arguments struck off. These related to allegations against the family. Makgoka dismissed this part of the application, saying there was no relevance in the arguments.
The "vexatious and irrelevant complaint" was pertaining to the veracity of the allegations contained in the Gupta-leaks.
"First, as the bank correctly pointed out, it is the applicants themselves who, in their founding affidavit, raised the question of adverse publicity by reason of association with the Gupta family," he said.
"There, they claimed that not all of the applicants had been the subject of adverse publicity and they downplayed the extent of this publicity. In these circumstances, the bank was fully entitled to refute these allegations."
