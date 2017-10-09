Gupta companies have two weeks to try stop Bank of Baroda closing their accounts

The bank informed the companies in July that it would close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30. The companies argued that the bank had not given them sufficient notice of the intention to close the accounts. But the Bank of Baroda said it had given them at least three months notice.

Makgoka said a bank was entitled to terminate the relationship with a client on the basis of reputational and business risks, and the courts should be reluctant to second guess that decision. However, he said the notice period given to the companies arguably did "not constitute reasonable notice", under the circumstances.

In granting the Guptas some relief, Makgoka said if the companies failed to lodge the application in the stipulated timeframe the interim order would lapse.

The Bank of Baroda was one the last financial institutions to provide the Gupta family with bank accounts, after four local and two international banks, including the Bank of China, cut ties. Bank of Baroda has been accused of helping the family launder money.

This was the companies’ second bid to try keep their bank accounts with Baroda. They lost a bid for an interim-interim order in September, before bringing this application.