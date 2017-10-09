Win for Guptas as court interdicts Bank of Baroda from closing accounts

In a victory for the Gupta family, the High Court in Pretoria has interdicted the Bank of Baroda from closing 20 Gupta-linked bank accounts pending the final outcome of their main application.

The companies approached the court in September in a bid to have the date of the main application, which was meant to be heard in December, brought forward.

Judge Tati Makgoka on Monday ordered that the bank not deactivate or close the companies accounts in the meantime. He also ordered that the Gupta companies lodge their final application within 15 days of his judgment.

"The interim order shall lapse if the applicants [companies] fail to launch the application in the timeframe stipulated," he said.

The court was set to hear the main application in December but the companies argued that if the matter was heard after the accounts had already been closed the court would not be in a position to grant an effective remedy, or any at all.

The Bank of Baroda was set to close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30 but they were given a reprieve at the end of September when Makgoka reserved judgment in the matter but ordered that the accounts stay open pending the outcome.

The companies lost a bid for an interim-interim order in September, before it brought this application, stopping the bank from closing the accounts.

In his judgment at the time Judge Hans Fabricius said he believed that the companies had very little prospect of success in their main application because of the ramifications it would have on the bank.

Bank of Baroda has been closely linked to the Gupta family, even after four local and two international banks — including the Bank of China — cut ties, and has been accused of helping the family to launder money.

The companies are arguing that the closing of the accounts will have dire consequences for the people they employ.

Last week, Oakbay’s third-party payment provider Terbium Financial Services pulled out of doing business with the family’s company, citing "sensitivities and conflicts of business interests".

Three others — Smart City Innovations, The White Lion and Option Rainbow Maritime — do not seem to be registered with the relevant bodies.

In court papers, the Gupta companies argued that pay agents were not a "suitable or meaningful substitute" for having banking facilities, and the only option for them was to restructure their businesses.