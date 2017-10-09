National

Win for Guptas as court interdicts Bank of Baroda from closing accounts

The companies are arguing that closing the bank accounts will have dire consequences for the people they employ

09 October 2017 - 11:09 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

In a victory for the Gupta family, the High Court in Pretoria has interdicted the Bank of Baroda from closing 20 Gupta-linked bank accounts pending the final outcome of their main application.

The companies approached the court in September in a bid to have the date of the main application, which was meant to be heard in December, brought forward.

Judge Tati Makgoka on Monday ordered that the bank not deactivate or close the companies accounts in the meantime. He also ordered that the Gupta companies lodge their final application within 15 days of his judgment.

"The interim order shall lapse if the applicants [companies] fail to launch the application in the timeframe stipulated," he said.

The court was set to hear the main application in December but the companies argued that if the matter was heard after the accounts had already been closed the court would not be in a position to grant an effective remedy, or any at all.

The Bank of Baroda was set to close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30 but they were given a reprieve at the end of September when Makgoka reserved judgment in the matter but ordered that the accounts stay open pending the outcome.

The companies lost a bid for an interim-interim order in September, before it brought this application, stopping the bank from closing the accounts.

In his judgment at the time Judge Hans Fabricius said he believed that the companies had very little prospect of success in their main application because of the ramifications it would have on the bank.

Bank of Baroda has been closely linked to the Gupta family, even after four local and two international banks — including the Bank of China — cut ties, and has been accused of helping the family to launder money.

The companies are arguing that the closing of the accounts will have dire consequences for the people they employ.

Last week, Oakbay’s third-party payment provider Terbium Financial Services pulled out of doing business with the family’s company, citing "sensitivities and conflicts of business interests".

Three others — Smart City Innovations, The White Lion and Option Rainbow Maritime — do not seem to be registered with the relevant bodies.

In court papers, the Gupta companies argued that pay agents were not a "suitable or meaningful substitute" for having banking facilities, and the only option for them was to restructure their businesses.

STUART THEOBALD: State-capture architects will just make way for ‘new Guptas’ if status quo remains

‘The Guptas may be finding it difficult to extract cash from the political patronage machine’
Opinion
8 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Oakbay’s former pay agent not registered

The revelation raises questions about whether Terbium Financial Services operates legally
Companies
9 hours ago

IN-DEPTH: Guptas got quick go-ahead for use of ring-fenced funds, Outa claims

Civil society body argues money for mine rehabilitation was diverted, writes Charlotte Mathews
Companies
4 days ago

How McKinsey and Trillian milked billions from SA Inc

The seemingly magical connections of Salim ‘Aladdin’ Essa saw the money taps turned on in an astonishing way
Features
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Pay agent Terbium ditches Gupta-linked Oakbay

Oakbay’s third-party payment provider Terbium Financial Services cites ‘sensitivities and conflicts of business interests’
Companies
5 days ago

Reprieve for Gupta companies over Baroda bank accounts

Judge orders 20 applicants’ accounts to remain ‘open and operational’ pending the handing down of judgment in the matter
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mogale City councillors kicked out of EFF may ...
National
2.
Win for Guptas as court interdicts Bank of Baroda ...
National
3.
Gauteng health department to give testimony into ...
National / Health
4.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gets a seat on ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.