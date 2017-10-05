Acting SABC CEO Nomsa Philiso has admitted that the funding model of the public broadcaster is not working.

"The truth of the matter is that the advertising model is not just affecting the SABC. The pie is shrinking for other entities as well‚" Philiso said, adding that the broadcaster is reviewing the current funding model‚ which is heavily reliant on advertising.

She was speaking at a press conference on Thursday alongside Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in Hyde Park‚ Johannesburg. "We are looking at other models‚ which relate more to how we exploit our content and how we play in the digital space."

Dlodlo slammed the media "narrative" that the public broadcaster’s interim board had implied the SABC is "inherently reckless and susceptible to corruption", saying, "There has not been recklessness. There has been no corruption."

She defended President Jacob Zuma‚ who has missed the deadline for the appointment of a permanent SABC board, but said she was unhappy with the proposed candidates. She said they did not have a suitable level of experience: "They were good candidates‚ but they did not meet my expectations as the person that is ultimately responsible for the functioning of the SABC."