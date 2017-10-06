Yet another member of the crime-fighting Hawks has been arrested for fraud. Captain Stefanus Nicolaas van Rooi was arrested by his colleagues on Thursday‚ and appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on charges of fraud and money-laundering.

The commander of the Hawks Serious Anti-Corruption Unit in Mpumalanga was arrested on Monday after a probe into the alleged theft of R439,900 that was meant to be in safekeeping.

The acting national head of the Hawks‚ Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata‚ was alarmed by the latest fraud bust‚ according to a statement issued by Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni.