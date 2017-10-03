Companies / Energy

CSI manager at PetroSA arrested for alleged R60m fraud

03 October 2017 - 14:18 Philani Nombembe
A chimney flares at PetroSA's Mossgas facility in Mossel Bay. Picture: THE TIMES
A senior PetroSA manager has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the parastatal of more than R60m.

The Hawks have arrested Matshidiso Mogashoa‚ the company’s corporate social investment manager‚ on fraud‚ theft and money-laundering charges. According to Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha‚ Mogashoa allegedly committed the crimes between 2007 and 2011.

"[Mogashoa] deceitfully processed multiple payments to disadvantaged schools in and around the Eastern Cape of more than R500‚000 per transaction‚ which was beyond her level of authority‚" said Ramovha.

"She reportedly processed more than R60m worth of these payments and would then, apparently, phone the school principals to pay back a portion of the fund into her personal account‚ alleging overpayment."

Ramovha said the Hawks’ serious anti-corruption unit arrested Mogashoa on Thursday. She appeared in the Bellville specialised commercial crimes court on the same day and was released on R5‚000 bail.

The investigation continues.

