Hawks anticorruption official Richard Nkwanyana is arrested for theft

The commander of a Hawks anticorruption unit in Mpumalanga has been arrested after a probe into the alleged theft of almost R440,000.

Capt Richard Nkwanyana handed himself over to the Hawks’ Middelburg organised crime unit members on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the national intervention unit (NIU) in Cape Town had seized two cash amounts — R232,400 and R164,500 — from two different suspects in May 2016.

When there was no evidence linking the suspects to a crime, they turned to the Nelspruit magistrate’s court to have the money — which was supposed to be in safekeeping — returned.

"It, however, transpired that the money had allegedly vanished and Capt Nkwanyana, who took responsibility to safeguard the cash, gave different statements. An investigation was launched and it was discovered that another R43,000 from a different case was also allegedly missing from R118,000 in cash that was supposed to be forfeited to the state."

Nkwanyana appeared briefly at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court and was released on R5,000 bail. He has been barred from entering any Hawks offices. He is expected in court again on October 17‚ facing charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Acting national head of the Hawks Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata said the unethical actions of a few members would not be allowed to undermine the hard work of honest and dedicated members.

"The presence of corruption is like a cancer eating out the very heart of the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation]. Individuals who continue to undermine the efforts of others must be identified‚ punished and separated from the good men and women of the Hawks," she said.

"The fight against corruption must be … total and unrelenting, and hence I have ordered that the member be suspended immediately."