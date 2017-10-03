The office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been flooded after its roof collapsed following heavy overnight rains in Lynwood‚ Pretoria.

Her spokesman‚ Cleopatra Mosana‚ said when staff came in on Tuesday morning‚ they found Mkhwebane’s office flooded.

"The Public Protector and the Deputy Public Protector’s offices were the ones that collapsed‚" said Mosana.

Pictures sent to TimesLIVE showed that the roofs of the offices had been destroyed by the downpour.